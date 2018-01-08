New production to be launched at Uzbek FEZ

8 January 2018 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nigar Guliyeva -Trend:

A production of lanolin - a greasy, yellow substance that is extracted from wool and then purified to be used as a base for creams, lotions and ointments- will be launched at the Uzbek free economic zone "Boysun-Pharm".

This substance is produced in a few countries of the world. The Baysun district has enough raw material for the production of high-quality, cheap lanolin substance, Uzbek media reported citing the FEZ leadership.

The hypodermic glands of sheep release not only fats, but also lanolin substance. With the help of a special technology, lanolin is separated from washed wool and re-processed for removing odor.

Uzbek businessmen, who studied this process abroad, expressed their desire for using modern technology in the Baysun district. Since the first days of the new year, implementation of the corresponding business project has begun. This will be a non-waste technology, the FEZ leadership said.

Lanolin, which rapidly absorbs into the human skin, is considered an important raw material for pharmaceutical and perfume industry. It is widely used in pharmaceutics as a binder in manufacturing medicinal candles and ointments.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbek president urges citizens to keep funds in country’s banks
Economy news 10:32
Uzbekistan lowers excise tax rate on cars of own production
Uzbekistan 09:41
Uzbekistan’s Asia Alliance Bank pays interim dividends to shareholders
Uzbekistan 7 January 12:51
Uzbekistan abandons active import substitution policy
Business 7 January 11:25
Volumes of CNG consumption by motor transport grow in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 6 January 16:51
Uzbek president simplifies export of goods to foreign exhibitions
Economy news 6 January 16:28
Uzbek MPs review draft law on public procurement in first reading
Economy news 6 January 16:15
Uzbek bank boosts lending at expense of Germany's Commerzbank
Economy news 6 January 12:51
Uzbekistan to engage in industrial hemp growing
Central Asia 6 January 09:22
Uzbekistan fully meets demand for motor gasoline
Oil&Gas 5 January 20:30
New flights maybe opened between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan
Economy news 5 January 17:18
Uzbekistan , Kazakhstan re-launch bus route
Economy news 5 January 16:13
Uzbekistan’s Asaka Bank starts paying incomes on corporate bonds
Economy news 5 January 15:20
Central Bank of Uzbekistan to issue loans to local banks
Economy news 5 January 14:43
Uzbek company’s shareholders elect new chairman
Central Asia 5 January 12:51
Uzbekistan set to buy about 6,000 units of agricultural machinery
Economy news 5 January 12:35
Turkmen president to pay official visit to Uzbekistan
Turkmenistan 5 January 11:20
Turkish textile supplier for defense industry seeks to open JV in Uzbekistan
Economy news 5 January 11:17