New production to be launched at Uzbek FEZ

A production of lanolin - a greasy, yellow substance that is extracted from wool and then purified to be used as a base for creams, lotions and ointments- will be launched at the Uzbek free economic zone "Boysun-Pharm".

This substance is produced in a few countries of the world. The Baysun district has enough raw material for the production of high-quality, cheap lanolin substance, Uzbek media reported citing the FEZ leadership.

The hypodermic glands of sheep release not only fats, but also lanolin substance. With the help of a special technology, lanolin is separated from washed wool and re-processed for removing odor.

Uzbek businessmen, who studied this process abroad, expressed their desire for using modern technology in the Baysun district. Since the first days of the new year, implementation of the corresponding business project has begun. This will be a non-waste technology, the FEZ leadership said.

Lanolin, which rapidly absorbs into the human skin, is considered an important raw material for pharmaceutical and perfume industry. It is widely used in pharmaceutics as a binder in manufacturing medicinal candles and ointments.

