Tajikistan interested in transiting goods through Caspian Sea

8 January 2018 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Tajikistan is interested in supplying cargoes to international markets through the Caspian Sea, Tajik ambassador to Azerbaijan Soli Rustam said.

Soli Rustam made the remarks at a meeting with Chairman of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Rauf Valiyev in Baku, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC said in a message Jan. 8.

The ambassador also reviewed the company’s transit capabilities.

In his turn, Valiyev updated the ambassador about the work carried out in maritime transport and the renewal of the fleet in Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan for 11 months of 2017 amounted to $1.76 million, of which $1.73 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

