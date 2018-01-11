Russia’s Novosibirsk region keen to export grain to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Agrarians of the Novosibirsk region of Russia plan to arrange grain supplies to Azerbaijan, TASS news agency reported citing the press service of the region’s government.

Grain is also planned to be supplied to Iran, China, Mongolia and Turkey.

Reportedly, such grain supplies were not carried out before.

Grain from the Novosibirsk region is supplied by grain express trains – special trains that allow reducing the time of delivery of cargo and increasing the “turnover” of wagons.

It was previously reported that the Novosibirsk region was included in the list of priority regions, for the transportation of grain from which Russian Railways will provide subsidies.

