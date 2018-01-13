Uzbek Foreign Ministry to focus on developing foreign economic relations

13 January 2018 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Special divisions will be created at the Uzbek Foreign Ministry to develop foreign economic relations and attract investments to the country.

This proposal was made at a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, devoted to the analysis of the activities of the republic's foreign policy department.

"The importance of establishing at the Foreign Ministry relevant departments involved in the development of foreign economic relations, increasing exports and attracting investment, broad promotion of the country's tourism potential, as well as coordinating the activities of intergovernmental commissions as a secretariat were stressed at the event," the presidential press service said.

Furthermore, the activities of each diplomatic institution of the country abroad will be considered and the foreign policy guidelines for the forthcoming period will be outlined.

In addition, Mirziyoyev proposed to assign to each embassy specific regions of the country and branches of the economy in order to develop the ties of these regions with foreign countries.

Special attention was also paid to the importance of establishing a clear and effective system of interagency cooperation between the Foreign Ministry and its diplomatic missions with relevant ministries and departments and local executive authorities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Number of enterprises in Uzbekistan's agricultural sector increases
Economy news 14:16
Iranian bank discloses details of loans allocated to quake-hit areas
Business 13:56
Iran state insurer to establish special offices on life insurance
Business 13:47
Iran banking system allocates more loans to knowledge-based firms
Business 13:40
Uzbekistan increases export of fruits, vegetables
Economy news 13:34
Uzbekistan sees rise in agriculture production
Economy news 13:29
Iran Mercantile Exchange's ‎offers for Jan. 13
Business 13:26
ILO encourages Azerbaijan to redesign labour market policy (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:19
Uzbekistan's exports increase, regain lost positions
Economy news 12:23
Indonesia warns against owning, selling, trading cryptocurrency
Economy news 12:01
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 11:34
Three confirmed dead in Iran’s fiery oil tanker crash
Society 11:14
Agricultural output in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 10:26
Positive balance of Uzbek foreign trade turnover up by nearly 20 times
Economy news 10:23
World Bank forecasts 4% GDP growth for Iran
Business 10:16
Turkmenistan creating Investment Fund
Economy news 09:57
More foreign companies opening in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:45
Iran ready to exchange its surplus electricity with neighbors
Business 09:43