Launching of Baku-Sofia flight to contribute to development of tourism sector

15 January 2018 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

The launching of Baku-Sofia direct flight will contribute to the development of tourism and business relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said.

Borisov made the remarks at an expanded meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku Jan. 15.

"An encouraging fact is that up till now we have resolved all the issues that we have agreed on," he said, adding that the sides are currently facing new tasks.

Borisov stressed that Azerbaijani and Bulgarian people respect each other.

