Kazakhstan - General Electric deal means new jobs in US

17 January 2018 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The US based General Electric (GE) and Kazakhstan Railways have concluded two new strategic initiatives worth nearly $900 million.

The initiative was concluded amid Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to the USA, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message.

The mentioned deal will support and create 3,500 job places in the US.

General Electric Transport will develop and produce up to 300 coupling locomotives for Kazakhstan Railways, which will be delivered in 2019.

General Electric Transportation also signed an 18-year service agreement to service and support 175 Kazakh passenger locomotives starting from 2018. The deal will include the expansion of the main railway production of Kazakhstan Railways in Astana.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan, US sign strategically important agreements
Central Asia 13:41
Kazakhstan’s airlines sign agreements worth over $1B with Boeing
Economy news 13:16
Kazakhstan ups gold output
Economy news 11:49
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan expand cooperation in tax sphere
Economy news 11:04
Kazakhstan needs to step on reform path, says WB (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:44
Kazakhstan includes state securities in Clearstream system
Economy news 16 January 18:58
French company invests in construction of solar power plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 16 January 18:32
Kazakhstan offering state oil company's subsidiaries for privatization
Economy news 16 January 15:52
Financial hub in Kazakhstan starts registering companies
Economy news 16 January 15:38
Kazakh government channels millions of dollars to National Fund
Economy news 16 January 14:14
Kazakhstan plans IPOs for major companies by 1H18
Economy news 16 January 13:04
KazPrime indicator value decreases
Economy news 16 January 12:54
Housing construction to increase in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar
Economy news 16 January 11:47
Food production in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 16 January 10:05
Nazarbayev’s meeting with Trump sets Kazakhstan as key player in region
Kazakhstan 15 January 18:44
Kazakhstan's power producers accumulate losses
Economy news 15 January 18:32
Base rate of Kazakhstan's national bank decreases
Economy news 15 January 18:12
WB drafts five-year partnership framework for Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 15 January 15:49