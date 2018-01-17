Kazakhstan - General Electric deal means new jobs in US

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

The US based General Electric (GE) and Kazakhstan Railways have concluded two new strategic initiatives worth nearly $900 million.

The initiative was concluded amid Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to the USA, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message.

The mentioned deal will support and create 3,500 job places in the US.

General Electric Transport will develop and produce up to 300 coupling locomotives for Kazakhstan Railways, which will be delivered in 2019.

General Electric Transportation also signed an 18-year service agreement to service and support 175 Kazakh passenger locomotives starting from 2018. The deal will include the expansion of the main railway production of Kazakhstan Railways in Astana.

