Kazakhstan to check foreign airlines for flight safety

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan plans to check 25 foreign airlines in 2018 to ensure the safety of flights.

Overall, the Committee will conduct 59 certifications and 434 inspections of air transport enterprises in accordance with the Clause 1 of Article 16-2 of the Law on the Use of the Airspace of Kazakhstan and Aviation Activities.

The Committee specified that it plans to check 20 operators engaged in commercial transportation, 20 organizations for maintenance and repair of aviation equipment, 11 branches of the republican state enterprise KazAeroNavigation, 24 airports and airfields, eight heliports and 23 aviation training centers.

Furthermore, four aviation medical centers and five aviation medical experts will be checked, and 44 different types of inspections and certification inspections of aviation industry will be conducted.

During the 11 months of 2017, a total of 6.8 million people were transported by Kazakhstan's airlines. This is 1.3 million people or 22.2 percent more than the figure for January-November 2016.

This is the most significant annual growth in passenger transportation over the past five years.

During the period, revenues from air passenger transportation amounted to 266.4 billion tenge, or 26.4 percent more than for the same period in 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news