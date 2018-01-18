Foreign investments in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital slightly down

18 January 2018 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Iran unveils government’s tax revenues
Business 14:24
EBRD invests €1.6B in Turkey
Economy news 14:06
Azerbaijan allocates over 50% of preferential loans to develop cotton growing
Economy news 14:05
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via BTK railway
Economy news 13:54
Iran government debt to banking system increases
Business 12:57
Azerbaijani manat’s average rate for Jan. 18
Economy news 12:50
Turkey announces launch date of logistics center in Kars province
Economy news 12:45
Iran agricultural official warns against pesticide
Business 12:44
Iranian banking system sees rise of foreign assets
Business 11:55
President critical of financing investment programs in Uzbekistan, urges changes
Economy news 11:52
BTK to ensure region’s economic boost – Bulgarian Transport Ministry
Economy news 11:39
Investments in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector revealed
Economy news 11:36
Turkey eyes to increase air passenger traffic
Economy news 11:29
Production of construction materials grows in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:24
Turkmenistan increases production of Caspian fish
Turkmenistan 10:45
Qatar to invest in Turkey’s automotive industry
Economy news 10:43
Payment card transactions’ turnover up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:43
Turkmenistan preparing for cotton sowing
Economy news 10:43