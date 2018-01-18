Turkey announces launch date of logistics center in Kars province

18 January 2018 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
FM: Turkey, Russia must coordinate actions if military operation starts in Syria
Turkey 14:18
EBRD invests €1.6B in Turkey
Economy news 14:06
Turkey to prevent terrorist threat at its southern borders - PM
Turkey 13:32
“Tragedy of January 20 is day of sorrow for Turkey as well”
Politics 12:55
Turkey’s Trabzon airport closed for flights
Turkey 11:57
Turkey eyes to increase air passenger traffic
Economy news 11:29
Qatar to invest in Turkey’s automotive industry
Economy news 10:43
Over 10 mln foreign tourists visit Antalya in 2017
Turkey 10:04
Middle East's big banking group to open branch in Turkey
Economy news 17 January 21:29
Russian, Turkish FMs discuss Syrian crisis
Turkey 17 January 17:29
Turkish MP to address parliament in connection with January 20 tragedy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 January 16:48
Trainer plane crashes in Turkey: 3 killed
Turkey 17 January 16:13
Turkey to build new solar power plant
Oil&Gas 17 January 16:11
Turkey eyes to increase trade turnover with Qatar
Economy news 17 January 15:36
Turkish Stream operators starts building receiving terminal on Turkey’s coast
Oil&Gas 17 January 15:35
Turkish Armed Forces shell Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 17 January 11:43
Sea trips canceled in Istanbul
Turkey 17 January 10:16
Turkish FM meets with Rex Tillerson
Turkey 17 January 03:09