Kazakhstan going to launch new international flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Kazakhstan will launch several international flights in 2018, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development said in a message on Jan.18.

In 2018, foreign airlines, including Air Baltic, Emirates, Fly Dubai, Aeroflot and Angara plan to launch regular Riga-Almaty, Dubai-Almaty, Dubai-Aktau, Moscow-Kyzylorda and Krasnoyarsk-Almaty flights. Besides, Finnair will resume the Astana-Helsinki flights, the Committee said.

As for Kazakhstan's airlines, they plan to launch regular Astana-Tyumen, Astana-Krasnodar, Astana-Vilnius, Astana-Milan, Astana-Tomsk, Astana-Chelyabinsk, Astana-Sochi, Astana-Batumi and Astana-Dushanbe flights.

The Committee reminded that 10 new international flights of foreign carriers (Finn Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Wizz Air, Air China) to Warsaw, Budapest, Helsinki, Beijing, Batumi, and Kazakhstan's airlines to Xian, Kiev, Minvody, Yerevan and Delhi were opened last year.

Furthermore, 20 flights a week were added to each of the current 11 destinations to Bishkek, Istanbul, Beijing, London, Seoul, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Omsk, St. Petersburg, Tashkent and Tbilisi.

Earlier, it was reported that many airlines, like Austrian Airlines, Asiana, KLM, canceled their flights to Astana. LOT Airlines recently reduced the number of flights as well. Finnair, which launched flights to Astana last summer, also suspended its flights.

During the 11 months of 2017, a total of 6.8 million people were transported by Kazakhstan's airlines. This is 1.3 million people or 22.2 percent more than the figure for January-November 2016. This is the most significant annual growth in passenger transportation over the past five years.

During the period, revenues from air passenger transportation amounted to 266.4 billion tenge, or 26.4 percent more than for the same period in 2016.

