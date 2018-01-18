Ilham Aliyev decrees to prepare new law for investor rights protection

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on a number of measures to encourage investment activity and protect the rights of foreign investors on Jan. 18.

According to the decree, in order to create a favorable investment situation in Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare within three months a new 'Law on Investment Activity' on the basis of the 'Law on Investment Activity' and the 'Law on Protection of Rights of Foreign Investors', taking into account international experience, and to submit it to the president.

