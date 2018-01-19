More companies joining "green corridor" regime in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:17)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan granted 28 permits so far as part of the “green corridor”, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said at a conference in Baku on Jan. 19.

Aliyev said that 25 companies obtained these permits.

Explaining the difference between the number of companies and the number of issued permits, the chairman noted that this is due to the various categories of products.

“Permits are issued separately for the turnover of ordinary products and for the turnover of excisable goods,” said Aliyev.

Nine companies were participants of the “green corridor” in late 2016.

According to the amendments to the Customs Code of Azerbaijan, introduced in line with President Ilham Aliyev’s decree, dated November 30, 2016, in order to simplify the customs registration of goods and vehicles passing through customs border crossing points, green, blue, yellow and red systems can be used on the basis of a short import declaration.

