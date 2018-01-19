Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick a billionaire after $9.3bn investment deal

19 January 2018 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick will become a billionaire, after investors agreed to take a large stake in the ride-hailing firm, BBC reports.

A consortium led by Japan's Softbank is buying a chunk of the company from existing shareholders as well as new Uber shares in a $9.3bn (£6.7bn) deal.

Mr Kalanick, who stepped down as chief executive in June, is selling $1.4bn worth of stocks, it is widely reported.

While he had long been worth billions on paper, this deal cements his wealth.

Mr Kalanick was driven out of the top job by a series of scandals, but his ties with Uber remain strong.

He remains a director at the company and is offloading less than a third of his holding - meaning he still has a stake that's currently worth about another $3bn.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uber partners with taxi firm ComfortDelGro for new Singapore service
Other News 18 January 12:31
Uber to introduce mandatory rest breaks for UK drivers
Europe 16 January 17:13
Current and former Uber security staffers cast doubt on spying claims
Other News 13 January 10:43
Uber ex-CEO Kalanick selling nearly a third of stake for $1.4 billion
Business 5 January 12:21
SoftBank succeeds in tender offer for large stake in Uber
Tenders 28 December 2017 23:58
Uber to sell U.S. auto-leasing business to startup Fair.com
Business 26 December 2017 15:59
Top EU court rules Uber should be regulated like a taxi company
World 20 December 2017 12:57
Uber used covert 'undercover agents', says court letter
World 16 December 2017 10:23
UK city of York refuses to renew Uber's licence
Business 13 December 2017 04:30
US judge orders Uber customer to arbitrate price-fixing claims
Other News 23 November 2017 22:28
Uber was hacked in 2016, and data on 57 million people was exposed
World 22 November 2017 11:38
Uber orders up to 24,000 Volvo XC90s for driverless fleet
Other News 21 November 2017 06:11
Court says Uber must give its U.K. drivers more rights
World 10 November 2017 17:11
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns under investor pressure
Other News 22 June 2017 05:33
Uber fires 20 employees after harassment probe
Other News 7 June 2017 07:03
Uber, Mastercard, Unibank start joint project
Economy news 4 October 2016 11:05
Uber in Baku offering comfortable ride at affordable price
Society 9 September 2016 17:22