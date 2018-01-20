Ashgabat to host int’l industrial exhibition

20 January 2018 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

An international exhibition of industrial products, equipment and modern technologies will be held in the exhibition center of Turkmenistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ashgabat from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2018, according to a message of the Chamber.

International Fairs Group is a co-organizer of the event.

Technical equipment, construction materials, vehicles and equipment for the chemical, energy, oil and gas industries and food enterprises will be showcased at the exhibition.

High-level conferences and consultations of international experts will be organized as part of the event.

The international exhibition will become a platform for an intensive exchange of experience and a meeting place for representatives of both public and private sectors.

Azernews Newspaper
