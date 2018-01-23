Excises on alcohol, tobacco products increased in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Excise rates on the import of tobacco and alcohol increased in Azerbaijan from January 22, 2018.

The relevant decision has been published on the website of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, the excise rate on import of malt beer will be 1.7 Azerbaijani manats per liter, on import of grape wines, grape natural wines, including fortified ones – 3.5 manats per liter, on import of champagne wines – 5 manats per liter, on import of whiskey, vodka, liqueur, rum – 10 manats per liter from the next year.

Excise rates on the import of tobacco products will be 20 manats per 1,000 pieces of cigars, 12 manats per 1,000 pieces of cigarettes from the next year. Currently, the excise rates on those products amount to 10 and four manats respectively.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news