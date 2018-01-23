Uzbekistan to direct over $600M for construction of affordable housing

23 January 2018 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Turkmenistan to apply ASYCUDA World system
Economy news 23 January 23:45
Iran’s financial regulator pledges to tackle rising forex rates
Business 23 January 20:03
No plans to raise power prices in Iran
Business 23 January 20:01
Ilham Aliyev informs on Azerbaijan's support for private sector at Davos Forum
Economy news 23 January 19:50
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Economy news 23 January 19:35
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to auction notes worth 250M manats
Economy news 23 January 19:20
Iran’s mineral exports registered highest growth among various sectors
Business 23 January 18:59
Performance of Iran’s gold & currency markets on Jan. 23
Business 23 January 18:52
Deputy PM: Trans-Caspian transport corridor - Kazakhstan's access to European markets
Economy news 23 January 18:51
Tehran Stock Exchange up 0.6%
Business 23 January 18:36
BTK project changed transport map of Georgia, says PM
Economy news 23 January 18:27
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Jan. 23
Business 23 January 18:12
Azerbaijan reveals agricultural production volumes in 2017
Economy news 23 January 17:53
Iran keen on removing banking monopoly on payment systems
Business 23 January 17:32
Azerbaijani contractor for F1 racetrack set to build roads in Ukraine
Economy news 23 January 17:25
Uzbek insurance company reveals volume of premiums
Economy news 23 January 17:24
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for January 24
Economy news 23 January 17:17
Expansion of banking ties would facilitate Tehran, Baku trade
Business 23 January 17:04