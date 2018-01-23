Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term bonds worth 35 million manats of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), the BSE said Jan. 23.

Eighteen investors applied for bonds worth 95.29 million manats and maturity period of 364 days. The bonds worth 35 million manats were sold.

The applications were made within the price range of 85.7 manats (with a yield of 16.778 percent) and 88.943 manats (12.5 percent).

Stop-out price on competitive bids was 87.7784 manats (with a yield of 13.9999 percent) and the weighted average price was 87.952 manats (13.7738 percent).

The deadline for the payment on bonds is Jan. 22, 2019.

