Territory of Azerbaijan’s Neftchala industrial district to be expanded

25 January 2018 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The work to expand the territory of the Neftchala industrial district in Azerbaijan has started, said Rovshan Najaf, executive director of Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC), speaking at an expanded meeting of the board of the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

He said that it is planned to expand the territory of the industrial district by five hectares.

“This step was taken considering the interest of entrepreneurs, as well as for the implementation of new projects in the industrial district,” he noted.

He added that six of the nine facilities are already operating in the industrial district, and the total investments there amount to 45.3 million manats.

“In the first quarter of 2018, three more facilities are planned to be commissioned – Azproduct CJSC, the manufacturer of canned and frozen fish, Gilan Pivot LLC, the manufacturer of irrigation systems, and the Azerbaijani-Iranian joint car plant,” he said.

Presently, the territory of the Neftchala industrial district is 10 hectares.

(1.7001 manats = 1 USD on Jan. 25)

