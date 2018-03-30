Kazakhstan to present export strategy in April

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

The Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan will present the country's export strategy in April 2018, Kazakh news agency Kazinform reported.

"In April 2018, we plan to organize several events with participation of the diplomatic corps. One of them is the "Economic Diplomacy of Kazakhstan: from the East to the West" forum with participation of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and a briefing in conjunction with the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, JSC "NC" Kazakh Export "NPP RK" Atameken" for the presentation of the export strategy with the participation of a diplomatic business club that unites the leading business structures and businessmen of the country with the ambassadors of foreign countries," Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at a meeting of the Foreign Ministry's collegium.

He also noted that the Foreign Ministry is a traditional platform for meetings with foreign diplomatic corps accredited in the country and foreign business community.

"Their goal is briefings, exchange of opinions and practical recommendations on current issues and areas of development of Kazakhstan," he added.

The session of the board of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan was held in Astana on March 29, chaired by the head of the department.

