Management changes at Azerbaijan's AccessBank

31 May 2018 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Anar Hasanov was appointed acting chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's AccessBank, the bank told Trend on May 31.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Supervisory Board and is linked with the expiry of the term of office of current chairman, Rolf Reichardt.

Presently, Hasanov is serving as the first deputy chairman of the Management Board and Chief Operation Officer (COO).

The bank noted that Hasanov was nominated as the chairman of the AccessBank Board and the relevant appeal will be submitted to Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

Hasanov joined AccessBank in September 2002 as a Micro Loan Officer. Firstly, he was promoted to a Senior Loan Officer and then to the SME Department. In July 2006, he was appointed as the Head of Retail Banking and in 2007 he was appointed to the Management Board. He took position of Deputy Chairman of the Management Board in September 2013.

For the first time in the history of AccessBank, its Supervisory Board nominates a local candidate for the post of the Board chairman.

---

