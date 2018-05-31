Azerbaijan invites Chinese companies to work in Alat free economic zone

31 May 2018 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Chinese companies can start to work in Azerbaijan’s Alat free economic zone, Envoy and Trade Representative of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Beijing Teymur Nadiroghlu said in an interview with China’s Global Times newspaper.

“This free economic zone, having one of the most liberal and business-friendly laws and regulations, will serve as an important distribution center in Central Eurasia,” he added.

Nadiroghlu said that Azerbaijani government offers many attractive incentives for foreign investors.

He added that there are several major industrial parks that are operating in Azerbaijan, and the companies that are based in these parks do not need to pay corporate income tax, property tax or land tax for seven years.

“Investors may get Investment Promotion Document implying incentives,” Nadiroghlu said. “Azerbaijan wants to be not only a transit point but also a logistics, manufacturing and trade center for Chinese companies.”

“Azerbaijan plays an important role in connecting the East and the West due to its geographical location,” Nadiroghlu said. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev puts great emphasis on constant improvement of the logistics infrastructure of the country. We established a new port in the Caspian Sea and built a new railway connecting Baku to Tbilisi and further extended it to Turkey, creating a Trans-Caspian East-West trade and transit corridor.”

