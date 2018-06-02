Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

2 June 2018 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 1.1135 manats or 0.05 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,209.4475 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 21

2,189.7530

May 28

-

May 22

2,191.5635

May 29

2,206.583

May 23

2,197.0800

May 30

2,207.9005

May 24

2,201.9335

May 31

2,215.61

May 25

2,214.2925

June 1

2,207.6965

Average weekly

2,198.9245

Average weekly

2,209.4475

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0565 manats or 0.20 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.95405 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 21

27.8482

May 28

-

May 22

27.9847

May 29

27.9821

May 23

28.1479

May 30

27.8146

May 24

27.9596

May 31

28.0939

May 25

28.2447

June 1

27.9256

Average weekly

28.03702

Average weekly

27.95405

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 3.1535 manats or 3.1545 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,542.988 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 21

1,501.7035

May 28

-

May 22

1,523.3785

May 29

1,540.438

May 23

1,540.3615

May 30

1,540.013

May 24

1,542.3760

May 31

1,547.9095

May 25

1,549.0740

June 1

1,543.5915

Average weekly

1,531.3787

Average weekly

1,542.988

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 4.301 manats or 0.26 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,673.97725 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 21

1,651.3800

May 28

-

May 22

1,682.3030

May 29

1,674.7465

May 23

1,685.3800

May 30

1,660.73

May 24

1,666.7650

May 31

1,681.385

May 25

1,664.5040

June 1

1,679.0475

Average weekly

1,670.0664

Average weekly

1,673.97725

