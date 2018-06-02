Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2
By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 1.1135 manats or 0.05 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,209.4475 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 21
|
2,189.7530
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
2,191.5635
|
May 29
|
2,206.583
|
May 23
|
2,197.0800
|
May 30
|
2,207.9005
|
May 24
|
2,201.9335
|
May 31
|
2,215.61
|
May 25
|
2,214.2925
|
June 1
|
2,207.6965
|
Average weekly
|
2,198.9245
|
Average weekly
|
2,209.4475
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0565 manats or 0.20 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.95405 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 21
|
27.8482
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
27.9847
|
May 29
|
27.9821
|
May 23
|
28.1479
|
May 30
|
27.8146
|
May 24
|
27.9596
|
May 31
|
28.0939
|
May 25
|
28.2447
|
June 1
|
27.9256
|
Average weekly
|
28.03702
|
Average weekly
|
27.95405
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 3.1535 manats or 3.1545 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,542.988 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 21
|
1,501.7035
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
1,523.3785
|
May 29
|
1,540.438
|
May 23
|
1,540.3615
|
May 30
|
1,540.013
|
May 24
|
1,542.3760
|
May 31
|
1,547.9095
|
May 25
|
1,549.0740
|
June 1
|
1,543.5915
|
Average weekly
|
1,531.3787
|
Average weekly
|
1,542.988
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 4.301 manats or 0.26 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,673.97725 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 21
|
1,651.3800
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
1,682.3030
|
May 29
|
1,674.7465
|
May 23
|
1,685.3800
|
May 30
|
1,660.73
|
May 24
|
1,666.7650
|
May 31
|
1,681.385
|
May 25
|
1,664.5040
|
June 1
|
1,679.0475
|
Average weekly
|
1,670.0664
|
Average weekly
|
1,673.97725
