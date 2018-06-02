Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 1.1135 manats or 0.05 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,209.4475 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 21 2,189.7530 May 28 - May 22 2,191.5635 May 29 2,206.583 May 23 2,197.0800 May 30 2,207.9005 May 24 2,201.9335 May 31 2,215.61 May 25 2,214.2925 June 1 2,207.6965 Average weekly 2,198.9245 Average weekly 2,209.4475

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0565 manats or 0.20 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.95405 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 21 27.8482 May 28 - May 22 27.9847 May 29 27.9821 May 23 28.1479 May 30 27.8146 May 24 27.9596 May 31 28.0939 May 25 28.2447 June 1 27.9256 Average weekly 28.03702 Average weekly 27.95405

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 3.1535 manats or 3.1545 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,542.988 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 21 1,501.7035 May 28 - May 22 1,523.3785 May 29 1,540.438 May 23 1,540.3615 May 30 1,540.013 May 24 1,542.3760 May 31 1,547.9095 May 25 1,549.0740 June 1 1,543.5915 Average weekly 1,531.3787 Average weekly 1,542.988

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 4.301 manats or 0.26 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,673.97725 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 21 1,651.3800 May 28 - May 22 1,682.3030 May 29 1,674.7465 May 23 1,685.3800 May 30 1,660.73 May 24 1,666.7650 May 31 1,681.385 May 25 1,664.5040 June 1 1,679.0475 Average weekly 1,670.0664 Average weekly 1,673.97725

