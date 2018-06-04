AZPROMO: need to increase pomegranate yield in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

4 June 2018 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan needs to increase the yield of pomegranate, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at an event June 4.

"There is a potential in this area. For example, in Israel, pomegranate is grown on the territory of just 200 hectares, and the yield is more than 60,000 tons, that is 35-40 tons per hectare. The yield should be raised in Azerbaijan. Farmers and producers should actively apply for subsidies and benefits. Through the Association, representatives of relevant state agencies should receive information about the situation, including the existing shortcomings," Abdullayev said.

In turn, the Chairman of the AzerbaijanPomegranate Producers and Exporters Association Farhad Garashov noted that the producers of pomegranate and products made of it should increase the export potential in this area, by producing quality products.

"Export figures should be increased. I would like to note that products made of Azerbaijani pomegranate are already exported to various countries of the world - from Australia to Canada. These are pomegranate juice, narsharab and other products. However, exporters of pomegranate should not be limited only to the Russian market," Garashov said.

The Pomegranate Producers and Exporters Association was established on October 31, 2016.



