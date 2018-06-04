Number of registered vehicles increases in Kazakhstan

4 June 2018 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The number of registered vehicles in Kazakhstan in January-May 2018 increased by 13.4 percent, compared with the same period of 2017, KazAvtoProm's (Union of automobile industry enterprises of Kazakhstan) press service reported.

The Union of automobile industry enterprises of Kazakhstan also indicated that Kazakh administrative police has registered 501 652 vehicles in the reporting period.

The dynamics of transactions in the automotive market of Kazakhstan continues to testify to the tendency of "aging" of the country's car fleet. Thus, the share of vehicles used for over 20 years in the secondary market increased from 35.8 percent (in January-May 2017) to 39.4 percent (in January-May 2018), and the share of vehicles used from 1 to 3 years, decreased from 7.5 percent to 3.2 percent.

The largest number of secondary registrations in January-May 2018 was recorded in Almaty (73,100 units) and South Kazakhstan (69,754 units) regions, as well as in Almaty city (57,615 units).

Almaty also leads in number of registered vehicles, used for less than a year (1,503 units). Astana ranks second in this indicator (1,124 units) and South Kazakhstan region ranks third (693 units).

