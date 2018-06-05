Azerbaijan, Netherlands seeking to link each other’s ports (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Azerbaijan and the Netherlands are cooperating on development of the Baku Sea Trade Port and its connection with the Dutch ports, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Onno Kervers told Trend.

"Representatives of specific hubs in the Netherlands study the ways to share expertise and would like to study the possibilities of connectivity together with the port of Alat. Presently they work on creation of the Netherlands-Azerbaijan business hub, trying to link the port Alat with the Dutch Greenport and port of Venlo," said Kervers.

He stressed that the large part of the project depends on connection between the business communities of the two countries, without excessive participation of the governments.

"We conduct freight flights between Baku and Maastricht many times a week, and we see the necessity in the expansion of the existing trade links," said Kervers.

Touching upon the business meetings on cooperation of ports between the two countries, the ambassador said that a delegation from the Azerbaijani Alat port visited the Dutch Greenport and port of Venlo in April 2018, following the visit of a Dutch logistics experts to Azerbaijan, when the sides mapped specific options and opportunities for the connection of ports.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands in January-April 2018 amounted to $51.1 million. Export of Azerbaijani products to the Netherlands amounted to $27.2 million; imports from the Netherlands to Azerbaijan, in turn, amounted to $23.9 million.

