Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Another $1.1 billion will be invested in industrial parks operating in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Rufat Mammadov said in his speech at the IV EU-Azerbaijan business forum June 5.

"Currently, $2.5 billion have been invested in industrial parks in Azerbaijan. Another $1.1 billion will be invested in industrial parks in the future," Mammadov said.

Story still developing

