Azerbaijan needs to continue development of science-business co-op (UPDATE)



Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend

It is necessary to continue the development of cooperation between science and business in Azerbaijan, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Akif Alizadeh said at an international conference in Baku on June 5.

Alizadeh noted that one of the important steps in this direction is the creation of the High-Tech Park under the National Academy of Sciences, which now has 13 residents.

The ANAS president noted that, in general, today such concepts as intellectual capital and the knowledge economy move to the forefront, and serious reforms in science and innovations should be carried out for their development.

"In this issue, it is important to establish cooperation between business and science. The improvement of the export potential of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan requires the production of innovative and science-intensive products. The world experience shows that the policy of the state to promote innovation and development of a competitive economy in the country provides for the development of cooperation between science and business," Alizadeh said.

