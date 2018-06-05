Azerbaijan's Ministry of Taxes plans to tighten reporting regulations (UPDATE)

5 June 2018 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 13:10)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Currently, there are still problems with the provision of complete and transparent reporting in Azerbaijan, Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov said June 5 in his speech at the 4th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum.

"If we conduct a survey here, then it will become clear that 60-70 percent of business representatives are registered as payers of value added tax (VAT). But according to the statistics of the Ministry of Taxes, the VAT payers account for just about 3 percent of all active taxpayers. As you know, according to the legislation of Azerbaijan, VAT payers are those whose annual turnover exceeds 200,000 manats. Here we face three problems - the concealment of wages, turnover and reporting. Reforms in the legislation will be aimed at solving these problems," Jabbarov said.

The minister noted that the reforms will be aimed not only at tightening the reporting regulations, but also at alleviating the tax burden.

"Our reforms will be aimed at tightening the reporting regulations, which in turn will be accompanied by a decrease in the tax burden. It is also expected that the tax burden for small and medium-sized businesses will be reduced," the minister said.

Jabbarov added that the ministry will continue to reduce the number of on-site inspections.

"According to the data for the end of April this year, we have already reduced them by 40 percent compared to the same period last year. I think all the measures taken will lead to a decrease in the share of the shadow economy," Jabbarov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan to set rules for sale of optical and sun glasses
Society 19:13
Deputy economy minister: Reforms realized in Azerbaijan show real results
Economy news 17:35
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Taxes plans to tighten reporting regulations
Economy news 13:10
MICE tourism can get tax benefits in Azerbaijan
Tourism 1 June 12:50
Azerbaijan to seek for consultant to work out statistics development strategy via tender
Tenders 28 May 15:59
IFC seeks to support process of diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy (Exclusive)
Economy news 26 May 07:35
Turkey to help Uzbekistan to reform its pension system
Uzbekistan 25 May 15:39
Legislation related to e-signature under improvement in Azerbaijan
ICT 25 May 15:13
Azerbaijan may introduce unified tax on salary
Economy news 25 May 13:09
Introduction of tax on cryptocurrency trade proposed in Azerbaijan
ICT 25 May 09:45
Over 35,000 accidents registered in Turkey in April
Turkey 17 May 11:12
IFC seeks to support process of diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy (EXCLUSIVE)
Economy news 16 May 21:44
Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry
Economy news 16 May 16:24
Kuwait to postpone VAT implementation to 2021
Arab World 15 May 11:19
Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market up in Jan.-April
Economy news 14 May 18:47
Azerbaijan prepares amendments to Customs Code
Economy news 14 May 16:53
Mirziyoyev, Trump to discuss important reforms in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 10 May 11:12
Azerbaijan’s Customs Committee seeks to achieve full transparency in its activity
Economy news 4 May 13:59