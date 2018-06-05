Customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s budget exceed forecast (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:26)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget amounted to 1.323 million manats for the five months of this year, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev told reporters in Baku June 5.

This is 37 percent more than the budget revenue forecast for January-May 2018, he said.

“The customs revenue forecast for the first five months of 2018 was 964 million manats,” Mehdiyev said. “This means that we exceeded the forecast by 359 million manats or 37 percent.”

The customs revenue forecast of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018 is 2.43 billion manats.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 5)

