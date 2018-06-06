Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan

6 June 2018 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices of main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 6, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 8.8145 manats to 2,204.6705 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 5.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1829 manats to 28.0822 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 6.7065 manats to 1,533.1195 manats and the cost of palladium increased by 4.1650 manats to 1,693.2 manats in the country.

Precious metals

June 6, 2018

June 5, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,204.6705

2,195.856

Silver

XAG

28.0822

27.8993

Platinium

XPT

1,533.1195

1,526.413

Palladium

XPD

1,693.2

1,689.035

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 6
Economy news 09:29
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for June 5
Economy news 4 June 17:24
Demand exceeds supply at Azerbaijani Central Bank’s auction
Economy news 4 June 12:34
Price of palladium up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 4 June 10:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 2 June 15:37
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 31 May 10:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 31
Economy news 31 May 09:44
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for May 31
Economy news 30 May 17:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 30
Economy news 30 May 09:36
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for May 30
Economy news 29 May 17:13
Saxo Bank: Precious metals gradually recovering
Economy news 29 May 16:26
Demand exceeds supply at Azerbaijani Central Bank’s auction
Economy news 29 May 13:08
Gold falls in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 29 May 12:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 26 May 13:27
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 25 May 17:45
Non-cash transactions grow in Azerbaijan
Economy news 24 May 20:34
Gold rises in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 24 May 16:10
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for May 24
Economy news 23 May 17:17