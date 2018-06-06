Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices of main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 6, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 8.8145 manats to 2,204.6705 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 5.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1829 manats to 28.0822 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 6.7065 manats to 1,533.1195 manats and the cost of palladium increased by 4.1650 manats to 1,693.2 manats in the country.

Precious metals June 6, 2018 June 5, 2018 Gold XAU 2,204.6705 2,195.856 Silver XAG 28.0822 27.8993 Platinium XPT 1,533.1195 1,526.413 Palladium XPD 1,693.2 1,689.035

