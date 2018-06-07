Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices of main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 7, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 0.6545 manats to 2,205.325 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 6.

The cost of silver increased by 0.2545 manats to 28.3367 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 7.344 manats to 1,540.4635 manats and the cost of palladium increased by 38.93 manats to 1,732.13 manats in the country.

Precious metals June 7, 2018 June 6, 2018 Gold XAU 2,205.325 2,204.6705 Silver XAG 28.3367 28.0822 Platinium XPT 1,540.4635 1,533.1195 Palladium XPD 1,732.13 1,693.2

