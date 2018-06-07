Azerbaijan's Customs Committee ups transfers to state budget

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred 1.33 billion manats to the state budget in January-May 2018, which is 36 percent more than in January-May 2017, reads the Committee’s report issued on June 7.

The transfers in May amounted to 298.05 million manats.

Revenues from customs duties amounted to 77.46 million manats, revenues from value added tax (VAT) – 201.95 million manats, revenues from excise duty – 15.5 million manats, and revenues from highway-use tax - 3.15 million manats in May 2018.

Revenues from the customs duties increased by 34 percent, revenues from VAT - by 34.7 percent, revenues from the excise tax - about 2.5 times and revenues from the highway-use tax - by 10.8 percent in May 2018 as compared to May 2017.

The forecast on customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget is 2.43 billion manats for 2018.

(1.7 manats = $1 on June 7)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news