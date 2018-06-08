PASHA Insurance presents medical insurance valid all over world (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published at 12:44)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

A new health insurance product was presented in Baku June 8.

The product, titled International Health Insurance and developed by PASHA Insurance, offers health insurance valid all over the world.

The client who wants to purchase insurance can choose one of four territorial zones with different coverages.

The first zone covers the whole world, the second - the whole world with the exception of North America, the third excludes North America, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Great Britain and Switzerland, and the fourth - the above countries and territories plus Australia, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Thailand.

As Ulviyya Jabbarova, Chairwoman of the Board of PASHA Insurance, noted at the presentation, PASHA Insurance, after many years of work in the corporate sector, decided to work more actively in the retail segment.

"Over the years, we have improved our services and started to cooperate with more than 100 medical institutions. We have gained experience and decided to apply it in the retail sector. Our product will allow everyone to receive medical care anywhere in the world," Jabbarova said.

She noted that the product will be further developed and modernized in the future, and the change in the cost of insurance is not excluded.

"We will take into account the wishes and needs of our customers, and modify and change the product," said Jabbarova.

Currently, the cost of insurance varies depending on the selected zone and package. In total, PASHA Insurance provides the choice of two packages, Advantage and Advantage+, the cost of which start from $769 and $1,127, respectively. The maximum amount of insurance coverage for both packages is $250,000.

The Advantage+ package differs from the Advantage by a number of additional items - insurance coverage includes the costs of staying in a hospital of one parent next to a child under 19, a number of additional medicines, the costs of evacuation and repatriation, and the possibility of providing emergency assistance in countries outside the chosen zone.

PASHA Insurance has been operating in the insurance market since 2006. PASHA Insurance - a member of PASHA Holding Group - provides services to corporate and individual clients for 36 types of voluntary and compulsory insurance.

PASHA Insurance is one of the leaders and largest companies in the Azerbaijani insurance market.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 8)

