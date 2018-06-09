WB calls for accelerating reforms in financial sector of Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

9 June 2018 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
WB: New amendments to Azerbaijan's financial legislation to help attract investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:51
What opportunities can regulatory sandbox open for Azerbaijan's financial sector?
Economy news 13:59
TAP - not internal matter of Italy, but pan-European project
Oil&Gas 13:33
Mobile operator of Azerbaijan delays launch of new SIM card activation method
ICT 13:20
Producer of glass products in Azerbaijan announces tender
Economy news 11:39
Necessary to end biased decisions on Azerbaijan in CoE: ACRE
Politics 11:21
ACRE Baku Summit kicks off (PHOTO)
Politics 10:01
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:46
Events in Armenia confirm what Azerbaijan has been talking about for decades: MP
Politics 09:30
Wood Mackenzie says what TANAP needs for future expansion (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:00
Azerbaijani elected to Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women
Politics 8 June 21:34
Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov
Politics 8 June 20:45
Azerbaijan eyes to unify SME criteria in line with European standards
Economy news 8 June 20:05
SOCAR Fiber project may be integrated with other countries’ cable infrastructure (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 8 June 20:03
Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers holds expanded meeting
Politics 8 June 19:58
Iran's culture minister to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 8 June 19:34
Azerbaijan eyes to expand geography of fruit & vegetable exports
Economy news 8 June 19:28
Russian new envoy presents credentials to Azerbaijan's FM (PHOTO)
Politics 8 June 18:58