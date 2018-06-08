Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 8

8 June 2018 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-three banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (settlements implemented in a day) in tenge was 334.22 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $100.550 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1 (settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 334.02 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $249.300 million.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakh National Bank reveals country’s international reserves
Economy news 17:12
Sanctions on Iran may affect Kazakh shipping company’s activities in Caspian (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:38
CPC opens tender for supply of spare parts for pressure smoothing system
Tenders 12:53
Kazakhstan keen on balancing co-op with China, Russia and US
Economy news 11:18
KazPrime indicator value for June 8
Economy news 10:13
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for technical support to power supply systems
Tenders 7 June 21:07
Subsidiary of Azerbaijani bank in Turkey to continue supporting regional trade (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 20:40
Kazakhstan's National Scientific Cardiosurgical Center opens tender for supply of medical equipment
Economy news 7 June 18:31
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to launch co-op in IT sphere
Economy news 7 June 18:28
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 7
Economy news 7 June 14:14
Net profit of Kazakhstan’s national agricultural holding decreases
Economy news 7 June 12:25
Growing oil output may negatively affect Kazakhstan-OPEC deal (Exclusive)
Commentary 7 June 10:50
KazPrime indicator value for June 7
Economy news 7 June 09:57
China says it does not want US trade frictions to escalate
China 7 June 08:23
Revenues of Kazakhstan’s second-tier banks increase
Economy news 6 June 22:33
National Bank of Kazakhstan opens tender for software support
Tenders 6 June 18:29
KazPetrol expanding production, export of oil (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 6 June 17:49
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 6
Economy news 6 June 15:43