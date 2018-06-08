Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to sell manat bonds

8 June 2018 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

On June 12, the Baku stock exchange (BSE) will hold an auction to place average-term manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan worth 30 million manats, the BSE said in a message June 8.

Some 300,000 bonds with a nominal value of 100 manats each and a circulation period of 728 days will be put up for auction. The payment term for the bonds is June 9, 2020.

The PASHA Capital investment company will be the underwriter of the emission.

The official rate as of June 8 is 1.7 AZN / USD.

