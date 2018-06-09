Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

As May 28 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan, no rate was set for manat in relation to other currencies.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 28 - June 4 - May 29 1.7 June 5 1.7 May 30 1.7 June 6 1.7 May 31 1.7 June 7 1.7 June 1 1.7 June 8 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0199 manats or 0.99 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.99572 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 28 - June 4 1.9875 May 29 1.977 June 5 1.9869 May 30 1.962 June 6 1.9916 May 31 1.9829 June 7 2.0052 June 1 1.9852 June 8 2.0074 Average weekly 1.976775 Average weekly 1.99572

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0274 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 28 - June 4 0.0273 May 29 0.0273 June 5 0.0274 May 30 0.027 June 6 0.0274 May 31 0.0274 June 7 0.0276 June 1 0.0272 June 8 0.0273 Average weekly 0.027225 Average weekly 0.0274

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0123 manats or 3.25 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.37196 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 28 - June 4 0.3665 May 29 0.3709 June 5 0.3703 May 30 0.3745 June 6 0.3701 May 31 0.3804 June 7 0.3741 June 1 0.3754 June 8 0.3788 Average weekly 0.3753 Average weekly 0.37196

---

Follow the author: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news