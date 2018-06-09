Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

9 June 2018 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

As May 28 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan, no rate was set for manat in relation to other currencies.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 28

-

June 4

-

May 29

1.7

June 5

1.7

May 30

1.7

June 6

1.7

May 31

1.7

June 7

1.7

June 1

1.7

June 8

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0199 manats or 0.99 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.99572 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 28

-

June 4

1.9875

May 29

1.977

June 5

1.9869

May 30

1.962

June 6

1.9916

May 31

1.9829

June 7

2.0052

June 1

1.9852

June 8

2.0074

Average weekly

1.976775

Average weekly

1.99572

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0274 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 28

-

June 4

0.0273

May 29

0.0273

June 5

0.0274

May 30

0.027

June 6

0.0274

May 31

0.0274

June 7

0.0276

June 1

0.0272

June 8

0.0273

Average weekly

0.027225

Average weekly

0.0274

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0123 manats or 3.25 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.37196 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 28

-

June 4

0.3665

May 29

0.3709

June 5

0.3703

May 30

0.3745

June 6

0.3701

May 31

0.3804

June 7

0.3741

June 1

0.3754

June 8

0.3788

Average weekly

0.3753

Average weekly

0.37196

---

Follow the author: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 8
Economy news 8 June 09:54
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 7
Economy news 7 June 09:55
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 5
Economy news 5 June 09:42
USD fails to continue growth despite positive data
Economy news 4 June 18:58
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 2 June 11:21
Depreciation of lira not to have strong influence on Azerbaijan: expert
Economy news 1 June 20:56
Saxo Bank: US dollar and Japanese yen - chief victims of resurgent euro
Economy news 31 May 19:12
Shekel gains on dollar weakness worldwide
Israel 31 May 15:12
Shekel strengthens against dollar despite Gaza fighting
Economy news 30 May 12:25
Shekel opens stronger ahead of BoI rate call
Israel 28 May 12:59
USD growth weakens in global markets - Reasons
Economy news 28 May 09:58
ECB's Praet sees political 'clouds' over strong euro zone economy
Economy news 24 May 14:29
Shekel stronger after US Fed minutes revealed
Economy news 24 May 12:44
Shekel loses ground against dollar
Israel 23 May 18:00
Easing trade war-linked anxieties positively affect world currency markets – Saxo Bank
Economy news 23 May 13:23
Shekel extends gains over dollar
Israel 22 May 17:42
Iran, Turkey may replace US dollar with euro in trade (Exclusive)
Business 21 May 15:36
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 19 May 12:48