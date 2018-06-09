Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
As May 28 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan, no rate was set for manat in relation to other currencies.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
-
|
May 29
|
1.7
|
June 5
|
1.7
|
May 30
|
1.7
|
June 6
|
1.7
|
May 31
|
1.7
|
June 7
|
1.7
|
June 1
|
1.7
|
June 8
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0199 manats or 0.99 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.99572 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
1.9875
|
May 29
|
1.977
|
June 5
|
1.9869
|
May 30
|
1.962
|
June 6
|
1.9916
|
May 31
|
1.9829
|
June 7
|
2.0052
|
June 1
|
1.9852
|
June 8
|
2.0074
|
Average weekly
|
1.976775
|
Average weekly
|
1.99572
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0274 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
0.0273
|
May 29
|
0.0273
|
June 5
|
0.0274
|
May 30
|
0.027
|
June 6
|
0.0274
|
May 31
|
0.0274
|
June 7
|
0.0276
|
June 1
|
0.0272
|
June 8
|
0.0273
|
Average weekly
|
0.027225
|
Average weekly
|
0.0274
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0123 manats or 3.25 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.37196 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
0.3665
|
May 29
|
0.3709
|
June 5
|
0.3703
|
May 30
|
0.3745
|
June 6
|
0.3701
|
May 31
|
0.3804
|
June 7
|
0.3741
|
June 1
|
0.3754
|
June 8
|
0.3788
|
Average weekly
|
0.3753
|
Average weekly
|
0.37196
