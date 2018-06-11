BTK railway is of strategic importance for region - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is of strategic importance for the region, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade said at the opening of the 17th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition June 11 in Baku.

He said that the creation of infrastructure, improvement of multimodal logistics systems are of great importance for the functioning of a reliable and safe transport system and for the development of corridors passing through Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is an initiator and an active participant in several projects on the development of Eurasian transport corridors, including those passing through the Caucasus region,” he said. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a number of orders defining the state policy of turning the country into a global transport and logistics center. These orders provide an opportunity for improving the management and legal framework when implementing infrastructure projects. The BTK, one of such projects, was launched in October last year and is of strategic importance for the region.”

Story still developing

