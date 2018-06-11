Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan

11 June 2018 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The prices of main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 11, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 4.165 manats to 2,208.4275 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 8.

The cost of silver increased by 0.322 manats to 28.7133 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 18,598 manats to 1,547.5865 manats, and the cost of palladium increased by 1.853 manats to 1,725.585 manats in the country.

Precious metals

June 11, 2018

June 8, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,208.4275

2,204.2625

Silver

XAG

28.7133

28.3913

Platinium

XPT

1,547.5865

1,528.9885

Palladium

XPD

1,725.585

1,723.732

