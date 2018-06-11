Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The prices of main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 11, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 4.165 manats to 2,208.4275 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 8.

The cost of silver increased by 0.322 manats to 28.7133 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 18,598 manats to 1,547.5865 manats, and the cost of palladium increased by 1.853 manats to 1,725.585 manats in the country.

Precious metals June 11, 2018 June 8, 2018 Gold XAU 2,208.4275 2,204.2625 Silver XAG 28.7133 28.3913 Platinium XPT 1,547.5865 1,528.9885 Palladium XPD 1,725.585 1,723.732

