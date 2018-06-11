Azerbaijan, Pakistan could co-op in hotel business, tourism, energy spheres - RCCI head

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan is expert in oil industry and Pakistan can benefit from its expert services, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Zahid Latif Khan said in an interview with The News.

He said that Azerbaijan is always very friendly and supportive of Pakistan.

He added that there are many sectors in which both countries could have business deals like pharmaceuticals, export of Pakistani mango, basmati rice and tourism.

“There is opportunity to establish Pakistani restaurants and hotels in Azerbaijan for Pakistani business community,” he noted.

The 31st Achievement Award Ceremony to be held in Baku July 4-5 by the RCCI may become a good opportunity to develop business relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, he added.

He said that about 400 participants are expected to join the award ceremony.

Azerbaijan’s trade with Pakistan amounted to $5.2 million in January-April 2018, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee. Almost the entire value of trade accounted for the imports of Pakistani products to Azerbaijan. During the year, the trade turnover increased by 44.44 percent.

