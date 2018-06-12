Azerbaijan’s non-oil export volume up by almost 20% (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 12:26)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

In January-April 2018, the volume of Azerbaijan's non-oil export increased by 19.3 percent compared to the same period of 2017, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Rufat Mammadov said at the press conference in Baku June 12.

He added that 12.9-percent growth was observed in the export of agricultural products, while the volume of export of industrial products increased by 23.65 percent.

“During the reporting period, the number of business entities engaged in foreign economic activity increased by 33.6 percent and their number reached 8,979,” Mammadov added.

“The range of exported products has also increased to 1,936 types,” he added.

"Azerbaijan has a great export potential,” he said. “The achieved results show that the conducted work brings results. I believe that this positive trend will continue until the end of thw year."

