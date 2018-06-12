Unified database of large state-owned companies created in Azerbaijan (UPDATE) (PHOTO)

Details added (first version published at 10:43)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

A unified database of large state-owned companies has been created in Azerbaijan, taking into account the recommendations of the World Bank (WB), Chairman of the State Property Committee Kerem Hasanov announced June 12 at the conference dedicated to the issues of promoting transparency and efficiency in the activities of state enterprises of Azerbaijan.

He noted that, this database contains information on personnel records, financial and accounting indicators, including information on real estate.

"At the same time, a special web platform was created, which allows large state-owned enterprises to input relevant information into this database. This platform is available on the portal of electronic services of the State Committee. Currently, the database contains information on 20 large state-owned enterprises. In the future, their number may increase," Hasanov said.

The conference on "Promoting transparency and efficiency in the activities of state enterprises of Azerbaijan", organized by the State Property Committee and the World Bank, started its work in Baku on June 12.

The event is being attended by representatives of the State Committee, the World Bank, Ministries of Economy and Finance, experts and representatives of public organizations.

The purpose of the conference is to increase transparency and efficiency in the management of state property and to expand the use of existing optimization methods.

