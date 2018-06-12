Azerbaijan reveals directions of new export delegations in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

There are plans in Azerbaijan to organize 12 more export delegations until the end of the year, acting president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said.

He said that considering the trade delegation already sent to Astrakhan, their total number will reach 13 in 2018.

“Export delegations will be sent to Switzerland, Mongolia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the UAE,” said Abdullayev. “Two delegations will be sent to Russia and China each. By the end of this year, Azerbaijan will be represented with single exhibition stands at six international exhibitions.”

He also noted that at the end of this month it is planned to open Azerbaijan’s trade house in Ukraine, and next month in Latvia.

Until the end of this year, Azerbaijan’s wine house will be opened in Shanghai, Abdullayev added.

