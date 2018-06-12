Azerbaijan reveals directions of new export delegations in 2018

12 June 2018 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

There are plans in Azerbaijan to organize 12 more export delegations until the end of the year, acting president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said.

He said that considering the trade delegation already sent to Astrakhan, their total number will reach 13 in 2018.

“Export delegations will be sent to Switzerland, Mongolia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the UAE,” said Abdullayev. “Two delegations will be sent to Russia and China each. By the end of this year, Azerbaijan will be represented with single exhibition stands at six international exhibitions.”

He also noted that at the end of this month it is planned to open Azerbaijan’s trade house in Ukraine, and next month in Latvia.

Until the end of this year, Azerbaijan’s wine house will be opened in Shanghai, Abdullayev added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan raising excise tax for production of cigars, cigarillos
Business 15:31
Kazakhstan offers its experience in controlling costs to TANAP participants
Oil&Gas 15:29
Kazakh workshop producing pumps to supply products to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14:59
Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 14:02
US House of Reps member: Azerbaijan is important actor for advancement of global security
Politics 13:58
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12:55
Export subsidies help Azerbaijani business to enter new markets
Economy news 12:42
KazakhExport and VTB Bank jointly support Kazakh entrepreneurs
Economy news 12:31
Azerbaijan’s non-oil export volume up by almost 20%
Economy news 12:26
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:10
WB urges to further increase transparency in Azerbaijani state enterprises’ activity
Economy news 11:14
Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport serves over 1.5 million passengers during first five months
Business 10:59
Azerbaijan ready to free TV frequencies for mobile communication needs
ICT 10:10
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 89 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
Turkmenistan looks to increase freight transportation through Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:48
Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea to be covered by wireless internet
ICT 09:40
Prices in Baku real estate market slightly increase
Economy news 09:20
SOCAR Fiber project may be integrated with other countries’ cable infrastructure (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:23