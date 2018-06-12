Non-core assets of state enterprises of Azerbaijan should be privatized - official

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

In Azerbaijan, it is necessary to restructure state-owned enterprises and privatize their non-core assets, Chairman of the State Property Committee Kerem Hasanov told reporters June 12.

"The number of state-owned enterprises should be reduced. To do this, it is necessary to reorganize these state-owned enterprises, and then put up the non-core enterprises for privatization. Therefore, one of our main tasks is to identify non-core assets in state-owned enterprises," Hasanov said.

He noted that, this will significantly improve the activities of state enterprises.

"This process will reduce the burden on state-owned enterprises, reduce the expenditures of the state budget, which, in turn, will ensure a healthier operation of state-owned enterprises", he said.

The conference on "Promoting transparency and efficiency in the activities of state enterprises of Azerbaijan", organized by the State Property Committee and the World Bank, started its work in Baku on June 12. The event was attended by representatives of the State Committee, the World Bank, Ministries of Economy and Finance, experts and representatives of public organizations.

The aim of the conference is to increase transparency and efficiency in the management of state property and to expand the use of existing optimization methods.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news