Azerbaijani company to reconstruct road in Kyrgyzstan

12 June 2018 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The Azerbaijan-based AzVirt company will be engaged in the reconstruction of a section of the CAREC 3 transport corridor in Kyrgyzstan, said the message of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan.

AzVirt won the tender announced by Kygryzstan's ministry for the reconstruction.

It was noted that AzVirt will reconstruct a section of the Madaniyat—Jalal-Abad road (507.5 - 574.5 kilometers of Bishkek-Osh road).

The ministry noted that, the proposal of AzVirt was the most financially profitable (the cost of reconstruction will be $51.66 million) and at the same time meets all the requirements of the tender documentation. The duration of the contract signed the day before will be 36 months.

Besides the AzVirt Company, the companies from Russia ("Yevrotrakt" Corporation) and China (Xinjiang Beixin Road & Bridge Group Co., Ltd and Gezhouba Group Company) also sent their bid proposals to this tender.

