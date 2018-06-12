Uzbekistan to create own pomegranate brand, begin cultivating seedless varieties

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Uzbekistan may create a national brand for pomegranate, the press service of the Uzbek president stated, referring to Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s proposal made during his visit to the Kuva district of the Fergana region.

Mirziyoyev also ordered to increase pomegranate gardens area in the Fergana region to 20,000 hectares in the next few years, expand preparation of seedlings and begin cultivating seedless varieties of pomegranate.

The head of state added that it is necessary to organize a Scientific Center for Pomegranate and a relevant department in Fergana State University, and to develop genetic technologies jointly with the Ministry of Innovative Development.

“It is necessary to think in advance where to sell products, how to get more income than labor and money invested. First of all, we need a scientific approach for that. Who will study the market demand, introduce modern knowledge, ensure yield and product quality? That will be specialists. Therefore, we need to pay attention to the training of specialists in pomegranate production,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The Uzbek president earlier ordered to store more agricultural products make food products more affordable, so that people can live better with their current incomes.

