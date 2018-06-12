Baku, Chisinau mull expansion of trade turnover

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Moldova discussed possibility of expansion of trade turnover, President of Moldova Igor Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.

He said that this issue became one of the topics of his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Moldova Qudsi Osmanov.

The parties discussed a number of issues affecting bilateral relations, social programs of the Azerbaijani government in the Gagauz autonomous region.

Dodon noted the intensification of bilateral contacts at all levels and advocated sustainable development of cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Moldova amounted to $2.27 million in January-April 2018, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee. Almost the entire amount of trade accounted for the import of Moldovan products to Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news