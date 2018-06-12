World Bank may offer new projects to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

In the next six months, the World Bank (WB) will conduct a comprehensive assessment of possible projects in Azerbaijan, Head of the WB Baku Office Naveed Hassan Naqvi told reporters June 12.

"As you know, the WB strategy for Azerbaijan was adopted in 2015 and covers the period until 2020. At present, we are almost completing our existing projects. Therefore, in the next six months, we will be engaged in a comprehensive assessment of what we can offer to the Government of Azerbaijan in the next two years, and what they will be interested in," Naqvi said.

Currently, the World Bank is implementing nine projects in Azerbaijan, which will be completed in early 2019.

The Board of the WB Executive Directors approved a partnership strategy with Azerbaijan for 2015-2020 in July 2015. The new strategy was aimed at supporting the sustainable, inclusive development of Azerbaijan with the predominant role of the private sector.

