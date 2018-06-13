Azerbaijan may raise customs tariffs on imports

13 June 2018 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee may raise tariffs on imports of products, Head of the Customs Tariffs Regulation Department of the Main Department of Finance, Tariffs and Currency Control of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Azizaga Huseynov said.

He was speaking at a seminar titled “Azerbaijani Customs – Today’s and Tomorrow’s Challenges” on June 13.

He said that the possible increase in tariffs will be primarily aimed at protecting domestic production.

“First of all, this applies to such areas as agriculture, processing of agriculture products, mechanical engineering and a number of other industrial spheres,” Huseynov said.

Story still developing

