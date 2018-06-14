Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes

14 June 2018 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) worth 250 million manats with a maturity period of 28 days, the BSE said in a message.

Demand at the auction exceeded the offer by 2.3 times. Thus, demand at the auction amounted to 564.99 million manats, while average price per note - 99,3812 manats (8.01 percent).

The volume of notes placed at the auction amounted to 250 million manats.

The deadline for payments on the notes is July 11, 2018.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on June 14)

